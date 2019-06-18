Meghan Markle turns to George and Amal Clooney for help with her new life as a royal

Meghan has been turning to some big Hollywood names for help

Meghan Markle has reportedly turned to some of her celebrity pals for support with adjusting to life as a royal.

The former Suits star, 37, is said to be relying on actor George Clooney and his wife Amal for advice since marrying husband Prince Harry last year.

The A-list couple are thought to be giving new mother Meghan, who recently shared a new snap of baby Archie, plenty of words of advice and parenting tips during dinner dates at the palace.

The dynamic Hollywood duo have been helping Meg with her relationship with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, following rumoured spats with her and Prince William.

A source revealed: ‘Meghan feels that the palace’s way of transitioning her from Hollywood actress to British royal did her no favours, and now she’s prepared to go over their heads and speak to the people she thinks can help her best.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Speaking to Heat magazine, the insider added: ‘You can’t get much more of a publicity powerhouse than George Clooney, or, more to the point a cleverer woman than Amal.’

The Duchess of Sussex has also reportedly found close friendship with pop sensation, Rihanna, 32, since the singer moved to London last year.

The pair allegedly knew each other before Meghan tied the knot with Harry, but she and RiRi bonded when she was thrust into the spotlight following the royal wedding.

Speaking on the bond between the two powerful female icons, an insider told Radar Online: ‘They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives.

‘They’ve bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who’ve put them in touch again recently.’