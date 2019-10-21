Meghan was told her life would be "destroyed"

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed the chilling warning that was given to her by friends when she began dating Prince Harry.

During a massively honest interview in the recent ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the former Suits actress explained that she was advised by friends to stop dating her now-husband because of the impact the media would have on her life.

Speaking to journalist Tom Bradby, Meghan explained, “I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand. When I first met my now husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy.

“But my British friends said to me ‘I’m sure he’s great, but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.

“And I very naively thought, I’m American, we don’t have that there, what are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense … I didn’t get it.

“So it’s been … complicated.”

Going on to admit that she has attempted to cope with the media scrutiny by trying to have a “British upper lip”, the Duchess went on, “I’ve said for a long time to H — that’s what I call him — it’s not enough to just survive something. That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive. You’ve got to feel happy.

“I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a still upper lip. I really tried.

“But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging and the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy. But I thought it would be fair.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Meghan admitted that she is “not okay” following life in the media spotlight amid being a new mother to 5-month-old baby son Archie.

“Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born – you know…” she said.

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…”

When asked by Bradby if she would agree that she isn’t okay, she simply said, “Yes.”