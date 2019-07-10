The Duchess of Sussex attended Wimbledon last Thursday

Meghan Markle’s surprise Wimbledon appearance has been criticised by some after it emerged the royal had ordered people not to take photos of her during the visit.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex, 37, was joined by friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis on Court One to watch Serena Williams play Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan.

Among those asked not to take photos of the royal was a former TV presenter, who has said she was left ‘gobsmacked’ when a royal protection officer tapped her on the shoulder.

Sally Jones, 64, appeared on Good Morning Britain today and revealed she was told she couldn’t take pictures because the Duchess was there in a ‘private capacity’.

The former sports presenter said: ‘I was a bit gobsmacked. I thought; “Have I upset people?” Then suddenly I felt a bit angry, and a bit bemused.’

Piers Morgan replied, ‘This is not a private visit, if you’re the Duchess of Sussex getting a freebie at Wimbledon, in the VIP seats, watching your mate Serena Williams with the company of your friends, it’s not a private visit, you’re there as a member of the royal family.’

The GMB host went on: ‘Meghan’s got to learn she’s not a celebrity anymore, she’s the Duchess of Sussex… with the fact that taxpayers pay £2.5 million for your home refurbishment… with the fact that taxpayers pay for your security guys to be at Wimbledon… we pay for that. The deal is you’re there and then you smile.’

Media consultant Sally Jones also said Meghan’s security team asked her not to take pictures.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she said: ‘I’m actually a royalist. I think Meghan is a highly talented, lively woman who is a breath of fresh air for the Royal Family.

‘But it saddens me that they are weakening their impact through this behaviour. It makes them look silly, it’s childish and takes us for fools.’

Meanwhile, a Wimbledon official has described Meghan’s visit to watch Serena as a ‘nightmare’.

They reportedly told The Times: ‘It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare.’

While a tennis insider added: ‘They couldn’t invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena.”

However, a palace source told the publication Meghan had no intention of sitting in the Royal Box, but only planned to watch Serena on Court One.