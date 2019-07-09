The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, seems unable to hang onto key staff, and is surrounding herself with celebrity pals like George and Amal Clooney instead.

Just two weeks after royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth on 6 May, his nanny reportedly quit due to conflict with the Duchess of Sussex, who was said to be overprotective.

A source claimed, ‘Meghan likes to be in control of absolutely everything. She can’t have anyone be alone with Archie. She’s ignoring help. No-one else has looked after him.’

The source added that although multiple nannies were originally hired to take on the role, none of them have lasted or been able to complete their assigned duties.

‘She won’t allow them near Archie,’ they said. ‘Meghan will only let [her mum] Doria hold him for a minute or so, while she literally runs in and out of the shower to snap him back up.;

Meghan Markle’s assistant private secretary

Meghan’s assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, was often seen at the Duchess’ side, but left her role just before Archie arrived.

At the time of her leaving, a Kensington Palace source said, ‘The duchess will be very sad to see her go, but is excited for her as Amy has exciting plans ahead, including spending some time abroad.’

They continued, ‘Amy had originally planned on staying until at least the end of the year, but with the baby coming it makes sense to help recruit someone now who can pick up when the duchess returns to her official work.

‘They will stay in touch and Amy will be on hand for any advice and help that’s needed in the future.’

The press secretary

Meghan and Harry’s press secretary (and the Queen’s former assistant private secretary), Samantha Cohen, also left her role in the royal household once Archie was born.

Since joining Buckingham Palace 17 years ago, Samantha moved up the ranks, landing deputy press secretary in 2003 – and became the first woman to be appointed the top role in 2007.

Samantha was training Meghan on how to be a duchess and how to deal with skeletons in her closet appearing in the press – such as the one about her texting former X Factor winner Matt Cardle before she met Harry, which broke after Samantha had left.

The private secretary

Last summer, Prince Harry’s right-hand man, Edward Lane Fox, left his role as private secretary after five years.

A spokesman for the Prince said, ‘His Royal Highness is hugely grateful to Ed for his hard work during a period that has seen the launch and growth of the Invictus Games, countless tours around the world, and the detailed planning for next month’s royal wedding.’

The spokesman continued, ‘Ed has led the creation of Prince Harry’s private office and the development of His Royal Highness’ work across a range of issues. He has worked tirelessly, providing valued advice and leadership of a growing team.’

Meghan Markle’s PA

Meghan’s PA, Melissa Toubati, quit just six months after she married Harry, when the new couple’s demands apparently got so bad she was reduced to tears.

The French assistant, who played ’a pivotal role in the success of the royal wedding’, stepped down from her position after ‘putting up with a lot’.

A source said, ‘In the end, it became too much. Meghan put a lot of demands on Melissa and it ended with her in tears.

‘Melissa is a total professional and fantastic at her job, but it was easier for them both to go their separate ways.’

The talented PA had previously worked ‘happily’ for entertainer Robbie Williams.

