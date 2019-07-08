Find out her tips to a gorgeously bouncy hairstyle

There’s no doubting that Meghan Markle always looks flawless, whether she’s going more casual for a game at Wimbledon, or donning her smartest finery for her son Archie’s christening.

So of course, it’s no surprise that the world always wants to know the secrets behind Meghan Markle’s stunning look. And it seems now that enthusiastic royal fans have picked up on the latest way Meghan gives her hair a thicker, fuller look.

Many comments on a recent @SussexRoyal post commented on the fact that the Duchess looked as though she may have been wearing hair extensions, when she attended a recent London baseball game alongside Prince Harry.

Photos of Meghan at the event certainly seem to show her sporting a gorgeously bouncy hairstyle, with her locks looking thick and glossy.

While it is unconfirmed that Meghan was wearing hair extensions, it is possible that she opted for them to help her out post birth.

Post-partum hair loss is a totally normal change that most new mums go through. It may be that Meghan decided to on extensions to fill out her hair a little, after giving birth to baby Archie recently.

And if it is true, of course, Meghan isn’t the only one who uses this beauty trick.

Ruth Langsford recently revealed to her Instagram followers that she uses extensions to create a more bouncy style, and it certainly looks fabulous on her!

But if you don’t fancy trying them out for yourself, there are other ways to try and achieve the Duchess of Sussex’s enviable, blow-dryed look.

We recommend investing in a great hair dryer, but the Duchess has previously revealed her favourite products for achieving enviable hair volume and shine. Way back before she met Prince Harry, Meghan gave an interview to Birchbox revealing the product she uses to give her locks some extra body and bounce.

She told them, ‘When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set [Suits, her former TV show], has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me ‘flip back hard’ to give my hair a little extra bounce.’

The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is available for £41 at Space NK at the moment – a price we reckon its worth paying to give us hair like the Duchess!

In another interview with Beauty Banter, Meghan also revealed that she uses two other hair care products “religiously”, for soft, glossy hair.

She said, ‘There are two lines I use religiously: Kerastase (masquintense & the oleo relax line) and Wella, which has a hair oil that I am obsessed with. It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath.’

We’re convinced!

From our sister site Woman&Home