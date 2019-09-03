Meghan McKenna has confirmed she's going back on tour, days after revealing her more 'natural' look.

Fans of the former TOWIE star have heaped praise on Meghan for having her lip filler removed as she debuts more ‘natural’ look.

‘Way too pretty for fillers. Looking so much better #lessismore,’ one fan wrote. Another said: ‘Prefer the lips like this Meg!’

The 26-year-old has also ditched the hair extensions leaving her looking ‘natural’ and ‘fresh’.

Megan previously confessed that online trolls left her feeling insecure, but she learned to ‘ignore’ the hurtful comments.

‘I just think keep your opinion to yourself. Like people obviously have insecurities,’ she told The Sun. ‘That’s why they get things done, so why are you going to try make me feel even more insecure?’

Her understated make-over comes alongside Megan’s announcement that she’s going on an acoustic tour in September.

Confirming the exciting news on Instagram, Meg wrote: ‘I’m going back on your tour THIS SEPTEMBER! My Story of me tour is back on sale from the link in my bio. See you all there.’

She may be best known for being outspoken and explosive on Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother, but this reality star proved she was more talented than people thought when her debut single, High Heeled Shoes, topped the iTunes charts in 2017.

While Megan has not released new music since the tragic death of her Love Island ex boyfriend Mike Thalassitis, she did admit writing has been like ‘therapy’.

She told the Loose Women panellists: ‘I’ve actually just come back from Nashville because I’ve been putting everything into my work and writing music. I feel Nashville is my happy place.

‘Writing music is like therapy for me because it’s like writing everything down in a diary. It’s my way of getting all my emotions and feelings out on paper.’