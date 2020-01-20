Kinda cute kinda strange...

Meghan Trainor has made a seriously strange claim about her relationship with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

The All About That Bass songstress tied the know with the Spy Kids actor last year and it seems that the pair are closer than close.

The US Voice judge admitted that she feels “physically sick” when she is apart from her hubby, even when he pops to the bathroom for a shower.

As the famous couple sat down for an interview together, they gushed over one another as Meghan explained, “We’re so lame. Even if he has to go and take a shower, I’ll be like: ‘I miss you!’”

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous magazine, the blonde pop star elaborated, “I feel physically ill when he leaves the room. The day just sucks when he’s not there and when we finally get together at the end of the day we’re like: ‘That was sooo extra difficult. I just miss you so much!’”

Continuing to sing her lover’s praises, Meghan added, “He’s the only human being that I could be trapped in a room with, with nothing but white walls and still have the best time.”

It sounds like Meg and her child star bae’s relationship was total fate, too.

Back in 2018 she opened up to Lorraine Kelly about just how down she felt about single life, just days before meeting Daryl.

“I remember I was crying in an Uber on my way home. There was a scream and I thought ‘Where is he? I know he’s here,” she told the Scottish host.

“There’s this saying that you speak to the universe and you get what you wish for. A week later my friend set me up on a blind date.”

Child star Daryl popped the question on Meghan’s 24th birthday and they tied the knot in December 2018 on her 25th birthday.