Mel B admits she’s been drug free since she split from her ex-husband as she turns her life around...

Speaking on her Brutally Honest tour at London’s Savoy Theatre, Mel B confessed, ‘Can I just say before anyone else says anything, I haven’t taken a drug since I left my husband.’

Mel filed for divorce in March 2017 and it was reported she’d cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

The chat revealed how Mel telephoned her biographer in tears asking her to “pull the book” even though, unbeknownst to Mel it had already been printed, because there were a few chapters of the book in which she talked about taking drugs and she thought it was “too messy”.

The news comes as Mel, who was a judge on The X Factor 2014, also hit back at reports she is “skint and unemployable” when she revealed to the audience she is set to become the new Celebrity Juice panellist – replacing Paddy McGuinness – on the late-night panel show.

Speaking about the job, which will see Mel become part of Keith Lemon’s show, competing opposite other team captain Holly Willoughby, she said, ‘I’ve signed on board to be the next Celebrity Juice panellist so no, I’m not unemployable!’

Meanwhile Mel revealed she is keen to help other victims of domestic abuse. She explained, ‘I’ve been divorced for nearly three years and anyone going through an abusive divorce relationship will know what I’m talking about – they don’t leave you. The fact that you have a kid with them and they have immediate access to you all the time, and that’s why I’m saying I’d like to create some kind of law or safety net for women in my position. I have my family that support me, but there’s some in my position that are in refuge, who don’t have any access to money or work or family and that’s why I want to speak out about it more and more.’

Joining Mel on stage in the second half of the show was eldest daughter Phoenix Chi, 20, her mum Andrea and sister Danielle, 38.

Speaking about her mum’s marriage to Stephen, Phoenix said, ‘It was the most horrendous times of my life and I’m only 20. It wrecked me emotionally, thank God I have an amazing family, and we cannot be broken no matter how many monsters come in our lives.’

Mel also confirmed Victoria Beckham had admitted she would re-join the Spice Girls – Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner – to play Glastonbury, Mel recalled, ‘Funnily enough she did say that she did want to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I never asked her to do that – she said that to my mother at Victoria’s mum’s garden party, right mum? You’d better not be lying to me. Fingers crossed that will happen – if you’re going to do Glastonbury, let’s just go on tour…’ And we’re sure Spice Girls fans everywhere would second that!