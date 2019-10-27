The Spice Girl split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017

Mel B is said to be dating a new man after splitting with her husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017.

The Spice Girl is reportedly dating hairdresser Rory McPhee, after the pair grew close following the breakdown of Mel’s marriage.

The 44-year-old is believed to have been dating the handsome 31-year-old on and off for at least two years.

Mel and Rory are now believed to have made their relationship public by attending a friend’s wedding together five weeks ago.

‘Mel and Rory have been friends for years. Sparks flew between them two years ago, but they have upped the ante by going public,’ an insider told The Sun on Sunday. ‘At the wedding they looked so happy together.

‘Mel isn’t looking for a serious relationship, and Rory is very easygoing, so they are keeping things very casual and chilled for now.

‘As far as they are both concerned, they are happy and that’s all that matters. Mel can’t stop smiling when she’s around him.’

News of the Spice Girl’s romance comes just weeks after she told TV presenter Jonathan Ross she was single and was living with her mum since moving back to Leeds – which also happens to be closer to Rory, who runs a hair salon in the city.

‘Mel didn’t want to open up about them dating on TV, and Rory accepted that,’ the source added. ‘He knows her main focus is her kids.

‘He doesn’t try to push her into anything, so she can relax. She has met his family and they think she’s great.’

CelebsNow has contacted a spokesperson for Mel B for comment.