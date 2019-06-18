Posh was with her family in Spain as the band took to stage for their final performance at Wembley Stadium on Saturday

Mel B has admitted she’s ‘disappointed’ Victoria Beckham didn’t attend any of the Spice Girls tour concerts.

Posh ruled herself out of the reunion tour from the start, saying she couldn’t be part of it due to work commitments.

‘I can’t wait to take the kids and see it but, you know, with my business now I just wouldn’t be able to do it, but I wish them so much luck,’ she told Good Morning America back in January.

However, Vic didn’t take any of her four kids to see a single concert.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, an upset Mel B said: ‘I expected her to come and just say hi at least. Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting.

‘I’m sure she has her reasons for not. I’ve already said, “Yeah I was upset”, I still am a little bit.

‘It is what it is and us girls we all support each other no matter what, but yeah it is disappointing. Wedding, Spice Girls show…’

The singer, 44, went on: ‘No [it’s not a rift]. We’re all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let’s put it that way.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid quizzed the star about her explosive Geri Horner revelation.

‘I’m not a liar,’ Mel insisted. ‘I’m very honest. We’re friends at the end of the day.

‘Listen, she’s [Geri] used to dealing with me. So I’m going to say whatever I’m going to say within reason, respectfully, and I’m going to tell the truth, she just has to swallow that pill. I’m not apologising.’

Mel continued: ‘It’s old news, this happened such a long time ago, you know.’

The Spice Girls finished their sold out mini tour on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium and many fans were hoping to see Victoria join them on stage for a song.

However, the singer-turned-fashion designer headed to Seville, where she attended the wedding of David Beckham’s former teammate Sergio Ramos.

It comes as it was reported Posh is set to earn £30,000 through royalties from the tour despite not being part of it.

A music source revealed: ‘There are no hard feelings at all between the girls, this is just a business arrangement and canny businesswoman Victoria simply wants to get what she feels she earned from her previous years in the band.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider continued: ‘She gave the other girls her blessing to plough on with the shows without her and has wished them luck on social media.