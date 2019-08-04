We bet it did!

Mel B dropped a huge bombshell months before the Spice Girls were due to embark on their reunion tour, claiming she had once slept with Geri Horner.

And now she has admitted that her one-night stand revelation came at a price as it made things ‘awkward’ between the pair on the road.

‘Things got really pumped up in the press and on social media, and yes, it was difficult between Geri and myself for a while,’ she told the Mail On Sunday’s Event magazine.

‘I texted her on the night I did the Piers Morgan show and explained what he’d said and how I’d answered and she was fine with it.

‘The problem was it then got hyped up into a much bigger story, and it didn’t help that we were just about to begin rehearsals.

‘It was awkward. We hadn’t been back in the situation of being together every single day, being on stage, rehearsing, getting ourselves back into Spice Girls mode, and then all the headlines about our relationship were thrown into the mix, which was pretty bad timing.’

Mel claimed that she and Geri had slept together at the height of the pop group’s fame in an interview with Piers Morgan for his Life Stories programme.

However, Geri later denied her claims, releasing a statement which read: ‘Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family.’