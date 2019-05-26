Friendship never ends…

Mel B’s headline-grabbing interview with Piers Morgan finally aired last night – and just when we thought we knew all she had to say about bandmate Geri Horner, she dropped another bombshell.

Just as the pair were putting Mel’s shocking lesbian affair claims behind them, the 43-year-old may have some more grovelling to do after calling Geri a ‘b**ch’ in front of millions of viewers!

Speaking to Piers on his ITV show Life Stories, Mel admitted that she hadn’t forgiven Geri for leaving the band in 1998.

She said: ‘I was so sad and I was really, really, really angry because we started this together, us five, and it wasn’t meant to happen if it’s not us five.

“And she left in Oslo on my birthday, the day before my birthday, just to really stick it to me. What a b****.’

Last month, tension arose between Mel and Geri after a clip from her interview with Piers was released, in which Mel claimed that the pair had a fling during the Spice Girls heyday.

After Geri released a statement to say the claims were ‘hurtful’ and ‘simply not true’, Mel was reportedly annoyed that she was being made out to be a ‘liar’.

Mel’s latest revelation comes after the Spice Girls highly anticipated reunion tour was plagued by sound issues during the opening night in Dublin.

Hoards of fans took to social media to complain that they were struggling to hear which songs were being performed – despite having paid €110 (£96) for tickets.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘There’s something wrong when the crowd at a Spice Girls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is that bad.’

Mel was the only member of the band to acknowledged the sound problems as she thanked fans for attending the Dublin concert.

She said on Instagram: ‘We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better, pfft.’

Let’s hope fans get their money’s worth when the Spice Girls tour continues in Cardiff tonight.