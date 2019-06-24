Mel B breaks silence on Jess Glynne romance rumours

Jess and Mel allegedly became rather close on the Spice Girls tour

Mel B has reportedly denied that she and Spice Girls support act Jess Glynne had a secret fling after the pair allegedly grew close during the Spice World tour.

Pop star Jess, 29, performed on the long awaited Spice Girls reunion tour this year, which came to and end earlier this month after a string of epic concerts around the UK.

It was claimed that the Hold My Hand singer and Scary Spice Mel B, 44, spent a lot of time alone together behind the scenes of the tour, sparking rumours the ladies are more than just friends.

However, the nineties pop icon is said to have shut down the speculation, with a source telling The Sun: ‘Mel is adamant they’re just pals.’

Despite Mel’s denial of the affair, the insider previously revealed: ‘Jess was a huge Spice Girls fan and pretty infatuated with Mel, so it was a bucket-list moment when she [Jess] was asked to support the group.

‘After they performed the gig in Manchester last month, Jess ended up partying with Mel in her dressing room until 7am. ‘They became so close while on tour that there were whispers behind the scenes that they were having a secret romance.’

Fiery haired songstress Jess has previously stayed relatively private about her sexuality, having told Attitude magazine in the past: ‘It is just not something that I’ve ever enjoyed talking about because I am a private person, and it’s not something that is necessary for people to know.

‘At the end of the day, I didn’t do this job for people to know everything about me but at the same time I am aware of the fact that I write music that is personal and people want to know what that is about.

‘It’s not something that I’m scared of, it’s just something that I don’t entertain in a deep way. I don’t like to put myself in a box in anything in my life.’

Meanwhile, Mel has been rather open about her attraction to the opposite sex, claiming earlier this year that she and band mate Geri Horner enjoyed a sexual fling back in the Spice Girls heyday, something that Geri denies.