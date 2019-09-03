Mel B drives fans wild with NUDE Instagram photo featuring pet dog Cookie

Oh hey Cookie...

Mel B has sent fans into a frenzy with another revealing share on social media.

She’s been busy treating her 1.5m followers to saucy photos and videos recently, and Scary Spice is showing no signs of slowing down with this recent x-rated snap.

Stopping off at London’s Savoy Theatre during her book tour for Brutally Honest, Mel B shared pics from her stay at the Park Plaza hotel while appearing to be having plenty of fun with her family and pet dog Cookie.

The first upload in the series shows the singer in a boomerang video with her sister and pooch in the hotel room – innocent enough…

But it was the second image that drove fans crazy, as the 44-year-old is seen getting her hair done completely starkers with nothing but the poor pooch to cover her modesty!

Cuddling the adorable pup, the Wannabe hitmaker captioned the image: ‘Yessss yippeee after my show last night I got to hang with my family Had a great stay @parkplaza with my sis mum and daughter #parkplazamoments#creatingmemories #dressingroom#selfies #naked #whynot’

The photo has wracked up over 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with several fans commenting on how lucky Cookie was to sit on Mel’s lap (yes really!).

‘I wish I was cookie😮,’ wrote one fan, while a second added: ‘Lucky dog!’

‘First time I ever wished I was a puppy,’ a third commented.

It wasn’t just Mel’s, um, furry friend that garnered attention. Many followers also commented on the star’s super hot body, with one enthusiastic fan writing: ‘Oh. My. God. 🔥 If you ever need to hire someone to be your personal bra, I will gladly walk behind you all day and cup you as the need arises 😆’

Yikes!