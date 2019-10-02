Mel B has paid tribute to her great-grandmother who has died aged 107.

The 44-year-old singer uploaded a family snap of her late great-nan to Instagram as she told fans she prepares to jet out to the Caribbean island of Nevis to pay her respects.

She captioned it, ‘Deeply saddened by the passing of my great grandma in the early hours of this morning, she was 107 and what a woman she was, I feel the need to fly right now to Nevis to pay my respects @missdaniellebrown let’s go #familyiseverything #shockedandupset #ripgreatgrandma #youwillbemissed’

It’s understood her great nan was on her father’s side of the family and the loss comes as another blow as the Spice Girl mourned the loss of her beloved father Martin Brown back in 2017 aged 63, following a battle with cancer.

At the time Mel rushed to be at his bedside following the break-down of her marriage and having promised her late father, she would divorce Stephen Belafonte, she followed through and has since restored her broken family ties with her mum Andrea and sister Danielle.

It is thought sister Danielle will accompany her for the trip.

Mel has been living in Leeds near her family since June – for the first time in 15 years – and has enrolled one of her daughters, Angel into a local school so she can finish her education.

While daughter Maddison remains in America with her father until official arrangements can be made.

Mel also has daughter Phoneix Chi, from her previous marriage to backing dancer Jimmy Gulzar.

Mel has recently set up work in London – as new celebrity panelist on Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice for ITV and her role on America’s Got Talent as judge has been handed to Alesha Dixon who will taken on the role for the new series.

She has finished her Brutally Honest book tour and hopes to play Glastonbury in 2020 with the Spice Girls.