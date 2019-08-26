Mel B shocks fans by showering with her DOG on Instagram

The Spice Girl shared the baffling video as she got ready for her first solo show at The Grand Theatre in Leeds.

Mel B has never been shy when it comes to sharing intimate details of her life with her fans, but this time, she really took the biscuit… or should we say Cookie?

Sharing her pre-show prep for last night’s Brutally Honest & Fabulous Show at Leeds’ Grand Theatre with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, the Spice Girl posted a clip of herself in the shower – clutching her dog Cookie in her arms.

‘Showering cookie for my show tonight,’ she wrote alongside the video, ‘#brutallyhonest #yippeee @leedsgrandtheatre #clean #dogs #show #ready’.

But while several fans joked that ‘cookie is one lucky pup,’ others were confused. ‘Who has showers with their dog?’ asked one. ‘Who took the pic is my question lol,’ another commented.

Others took to their keyboards to complain that Mel had only released 15 meet and greet tickets for her live Q&A, despite hundreds of unsold seats. ‘Mel!!’ wrote one. ‘Only 15 meet and greet tickets? Why would you do this to us? Queued for over an hour in the blazing heat…’

One of the lucky few who did get the chance to meet their idol took to Instagram to comment on Mel’s post. And it’s safe to say they had a great time. ‘You are the most down to earth celebrity I have ever met, the epitome of strength and everything in between,’ they wrote. ‘Thank you for tonight, for showing us your lovely family up close and personal and for the amazing Meet and Greet.’

Mel’s Brutally Honest show, which is based on her autobiography of the same name, comes to London on Sunday night. And it’s safe to say there’ll be no holds barred.

Last night, a fan asked her which of the Spice Girls she would sleep with, marry or kill. After declaring that she’d marry Mel C, Mel added that she would ‘sleep with Baby Spice but kill Geri’. Ouch.