Mel B threw away £37k wedding ring despite being broke

The Spice Girl split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017

Mel B has revealed she threw away her £37K wedding ring – despite only having £800 in the bank at the time.

In 2017, the Spice Girls star was facing an extremely expensive legal battle against her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

And she was obviously so ecstatic to be rid of him that she chucked her flashy ring rather than selling it.

Speaking on her Badoo podcast Truth Flirts, she said: “I didn’t lose my wedding ring, I threw mine.”

It comes after the news Mel is dating hairdresser Rory McPhee, and has been dating him on and off for at least two years.

Mel and Rory are now believed to have made their relationship public by attending a friend’s wedding together six weeks ago.

‘Mel and Rory have been friends for years. Sparks flew between them two years ago, but they have upped the ante by going public,’ an insider told The Sun on Sunday. ‘At the wedding they looked so happy together.

‘Mel isn’t looking for a serious relationship, and Rory is very easygoing, so they are keeping things very casual and chilled for now.

‘As far as they are both concerned, they are happy and that’s all that matters. Mel can’t stop smiling when she’s around him.’

Scary Spice had previously told TV presenter Jonathan Ross she was single and was living with her mum since moving back to Leeds – which also happens to be closer to Rory, who runs a hair salon in the city.

‘Mel didn’t want to open up about them dating on TV, and Rory accepted that,’ the source added. ‘He knows her main focus is her kids.

‘He doesn’t try to push her into anything, so she can relax. She has met his family and they think she’s great.’