As Mel B kick-started the first day of her new job she matched her outfit with her pooch Cookie.

The 44-year-old singer, who replaced TV host Paddy McGuinness as team captain opposite Holly Willoughby, made her Celebrity juice captaincy debut.

And it looks like she got off to a flying start. Mel uploaded a boomerang to her Instagram showing off her outfit – wearing a white dress and red heels with leopard print socks – matching her pet dog Cookie who wore matching red and leopard print neckerchief.

Mel captioned the snap, ‘When your dog matches your socks your wearing haha #firstdayatwork #celebjuice #cookie.’

Joining the Spice Girl on the show was Gemma Collins, Denise Van Outen, Holly Willoughby, and Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

Keith Lemon welcomed the Scary Spice aboard his show. Uploading a group snap to Instagram, which he captioned, ‘Ace to be back at juice! Fantastic first record! So much fun! Had an ace time! Big ups to @celebjuiceofficial team. Cheers to all the guests! And massive welcome to our new team captain @officialmelb big hugs! Back on telly in October!’

And Marvin Humes rightly pointed out, ‘Ladies Special?’ as the whole cast – except host Keith – were ladies.

Gemma Collins took to Instagram to tell her followers, ‘TVS FINEST ✌great great fun tonight @celebjuiceofficial can’t wait for you to see it dress: @missguided’

Mel B previously spoke of her excitement for being on the panel during her Brutally Honest tour, where she let slip of her new role.

She said, ‘I’ve signed on board to be the next Celebrity Juice panellist so no, I’m not unemployable!’

And she also confessed she’s been drug free for three years, ‘Can I just say before anyone else says anything, I haven’t taken a drug since I left my husband,’ she added.

Mel split from her husband Stephen Belafonte back in 2017.