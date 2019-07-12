Curtis slid in Maura's Instagram DMs before meeting her in the Love Island villa

Before arriving in the Love Island villa, pro dancer Curtis Pritchard admitted he slid into Maura’s Instagram DMs.

Now, days after Maura first revealed she has feelings for Curtis, his message to the Irish bombshell has been revealed.

According to The Sun, Curtis tried to catch her attention with a simple, ‘You’re stunning…’

However, it wasn’t enough to woo the brunette as she didn’t reply, though she did admit on the show that she hadn’t actually seen the bold message.

A source told the publication: ‘Curtis was taken with Maura’s beauty so couldn’t resist sending her a cheeky message.

‘He was embarrassed that she ignored him as he doesn’t often slide into girls’ DMs.’

The source continued: ‘He assumed she wasn’t interested. He loved ogling her sexy shots.’

But fast forward a few months and Curtis has now managed to capture Maura’s attention as she confessed she liked him just days after he split from ‘half-girlfriend’ Amy.

The pair even shared a passionate snog this week during a challenge which saw the islanders give each other a very raunchy lap dance.

However, one person who doesn’t think the pair are destined for a lifetime of love and happiness is Amy, who claimed Maura is faking her interest in Curtis.

Amy said: ‘I don’t believe Maura liked Curtis. She was telling me to drop him. She took the mick out of the way he acted.’

The air hostess believes Maura is just using Curtis to stay in the game for as long as possible.

Speaking to The Sun, she continued: ‘I think she thought he was the best one left out of the single ones. She wants to be on the show for as long as possible and go the distance. They aren’t suited.’

Amy went on to detail her agonising heartbreak in the days following the televised break up.

‘I was in a very horrible place over the last week, to be told that the gloves were off with Maura and I had to “brace myself”, like a storm. I knew I had to leave when I did.

‘I’m kidding myself thinking that I can watch Curtis cracking on with Maura. It would be self-sabotage.

‘It’s not nice. I have to put myself and my sanity first.’