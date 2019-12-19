Michael Barrymore has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice.

The TV presenter is said to be ‘absolutely devastated’ after having to pull out of his appearance on the dance skating competition after breaking his hand.

Dancing On Ice confirmed the disappointing news on their Instagram page, posting a statement yesterday alongside a snap of the now former contestant.

‘We’re really sad to confirm that @michaelbarrymore has had to withdraw from #DancingOnIce due to injury,’ they wrote.

‘”I am absolutely devastated,” he said. “I have loved every second of the journey so far with my wonderful dance partner Alex Murphy.”

‘Please join us in wishing him all the best for a speedy recovery’.

The show went on to unveil their replacement for Michael, revealing that they had picked BBC and Sky Sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

‘Joining us on the ice will be presenter @iamradzi and his Pro partner @jess_hatfield_skater,’ they continued, ‘welcome on board, guys!

‘Michael and his skating partner @almurph18 will still be taking part in #DancingOnIce at Christmas, this Sunday at 7pm on @itv and @WeAreSTV1’.

Michael also commented on the news on his own Instagram page, adding, ‘Took a nasty fall on the ice last Friday during rehearsals and sadly broke my left wrist.

‘Absolutely devastated to hear that I can’t go on back on the ice for a while,’ continued Michael.

‘Really enjoyed every single moment of being part of the terrific show and working with all the incredibly talented people involved x’.

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi wrote a sweet tribute to the injured TV host, writing on his Instagram page, ‘Cant believe I’m saying this… but I am officially Dancing on Ice!!!!!!! 😁😁😁😁😁😁

‘Absolutely cannot wait to skate live on @itv with @jess_hatfield_skater, but we’ll be doing it for the legend @michaelbarrymore who sadly has to withdraw due to injury.

‘Just two weeks to turn myself into a skater… 🤞🏾🤞🏾 @dancingonice heere we come!! #jadzi #dancingonice #itv #live #torvillanddean #Sunday #night #iceskating’.