Michelle Heaton had a monster of a hangover to shake off after she shared a snap of herself in bed cuddling a blanket.

Michelle Heaton, 40, shared a snap of her on the red carpet looking super glam and captioned it, “The most beautiful dress I’ve had the privilege I’d wearing (@piamichi) in the most beautiful venue with the most beautiful people. Last nights @prideofbritain @dailymirror was the best yet. Well@done on 20years guys x. Thank you for including us, we feel very lucky xx. And if I do say so myself how good looking was my date @hughhanley.”

And the following morning she updated her 224k followers with the Instagram reality no make up selfie. She captioned it, “And then this is reality …. #sorehead @prideofbritain” along with her hangover cure snap of peking duck flavour crackers with grated cheese on, Philadelphia light spread and a rehydration sachet of blackcurrant Dioralyte.

And fans were quick to send sympathy, one wrote, ‘That’s brilliant! #pleasurepain’ another put, ‘It’s such a true situation! Pleasure then the pain @wonderwomanshel it’s having to deal with the kids the morning after,’ and a third pointed out, ‘You knew you would feel bad.’

Michelle walked the red carpet with husband Hugh Hanley, with whom she has two children with, Aaron, five, and Faith, aged seven.

Earlier in the evening while Michelle was getting red carpet ready, she made an open admission on her Instagram to how she was feeling. She wrote, ‘So I feel like a princess tonight, which doesn’t happen often!..

To my two best friends, Whom I would never have got my confidence back … @piamichi for the most beautiful dress … my hair angel @inanchlondon your @goldclasshair which without you I would have none.. and these girls who only recently came into my life but have been so wonderful to me today .. I actually cried when I saw the result ., @makeupbyaimeedurtnall thank you for making a 40 yr old feel special xx . and this one @hair_by_mariex for artistically creating a “Jessica rabbit”’look ….. love you all .. @prideofbritain #prideofbritainawards #everydayheroes’

Michelle, let’s hope like a Princess you can get rid of the hangover with your magic wand…