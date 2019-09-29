We can totally get on board with this...

Michelle Keegan always looks super stunning and, like all of us, has her go-to treatments for looking her best.

The actress, 32, has revealed she loves an LVL lash lift to transform her peepers.

The Our Girl actress is pictured in a white hat and back jacket, with a natural make-up look and flawless lashes. She captioned the gorgeous photo: ‘@nouvealashesuk LVL Lashes = my everyday beauty essential 💁🏽‍♀️ #NouveauLashes #MICHELLEKEEGANxLVL #ad #LVLLashes.

And fans were loving her look!

‘Why you so perfect 🔥🔥🔥 LAWD,’ wrote one fan.

Another enthusiastic fan wrote, ‘Honestly Michelle u never take a bad picture girl, u are always a picture and I am so glad I got u tattooed onto my arm, u are my number 1 always will be. Xxxx’

Michelle fans were also keen to comment on Michelle’s everyday beauty tip.

‘They look amazing,’ said one fan.

‘I love having mine done too one of the best treatments and use the nouveau mascara after 👍 yours look fab too 💗’

‘They look lovely, I love being a nouveau lvl lash technician to offer this natural look xx’ said a third.

Michelle Keegan, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, recently opened up about starting a family with her husband.

The actress told Jonathan Ross: ‘Not yet. Everyone always asks that question! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not getting any younger.

‘My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future.’

You tell them, Mich!