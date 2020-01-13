Michelle Keegan makes announcement confirming big news

This is a massive change for Michelle...

Michelle Keegan has confirmed some massive career news.

The former Coronation Street star has announced she is set to leave her role in BBC drama Our Girl after four years on the show.

The Manchester beauty has played British Army medic Georgie Lane since 2016, with her final series in the role set to air later this year.

It is thought that Michelle made the decision in order to spend more time with husband, Mark Wright, having both spent much of their marriage jetting around the globe.

Since they wed back in 2015, Mark has spent a period living in LA working on his TV career, while Michelle has spent several months a year filming in locations including South Africa, Nepal and Malaysia.

Last year, Mark gave up life in the states, where he was a presenter on chat show Extra, and moved back to the UK.

Opening up about her career changing choice, Michelle explained, “I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.”

Speaking to The Sun, she added, “Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return. I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.”