WOW

Michelle Keegan left fans stunned yesterday when she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her most recent sun soaked getaway.

The former Coronation Street actress has been enjoying a romantic trip to Ibiza with her ex-TOWIE hubby Mark Wright this week, but made sure she found some time to snap a super hot bikini pic.

Posing in a skimpy orange two piece, the 32-year-old soap star tossed her brunette locks to the side and stood on her tip-toes outside a luxurious looking villa.

Showcasing her glowing tan and toned stomach, Michelle captioned the snap: ‘Wanna belong here … ☀️’

Of course, the comment section beneath the snap exploded with fans swooning over the jaw dropping photo.

One commenter penned: ‘Jesus Christ almighty you are a goddess,’ while a second joked: ‘I mean,it’s almost like God made you and then just couldn’t be arsed with the rest of us 😂.’

Meanwhile, plenty of Michelle’s celebrity pals chipped in to leave some complimentary words.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison gushed: ‘Jesus 💕,’ and TOWIE girl Georgia Kousoulou simply wrote: ‘Wow.’

Keeping up the family love, Mich’s man’s little sister Natalya Wright praised her gorgeous sister-in-law: ‘You are not normal!!! 😍🔥,’ while his mum Carol added: ‘Wow ❤️❤️.’

Earlier this year, Michelle opened up about her relationship with Mark in a super honest interview.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine about taking their marriage away from the public eye, she said: ‘I know there’s interest but I just thought: “I’m not feeding it any more”.’

‘And by stopping that, we’ve taken back control. Massively. It was relentless every week – especially because we lived away from each other.’