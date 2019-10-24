Good heavens!

Michelle Keegan is no stranger to leaving her social media followers in a state of shock with her regular stunning uploads- and she just did it again.

Taking to Instagram the former Corrie actress stripped down to her undies as she snapped the seriously sexy, black and white mirror selfie.

Baring her gym honed physique complete with washboard abs, the Manchester beauty got into the spooky Halloween spirit, captioning the pic with a single ghost emoji.

Hitting the comment section, hordes of Michelle’s adoring fans swooned over the red hot post.

‘This is just ridiculous 😫,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘Good heavens.’

A third joked, ‘oh my 😍😍😍 I best put these cakes down 😂😂,’ and one more gushed, ‘🤤 I’ve got the best idol out there! Absolute worldie @michkeegan 🥰🔥🔥🔥.’

The sexy pic comes after Michelle revealed that her mum is seriously keen for her and husband Mark Wright to have a baby.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross Show, the Our Girl star explained that she isn’t ready for a little one in her life just yet.

“Not yet. Everyone always asks that question! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not getting any younger.

“My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future.”

Michelle’s comments come months after she slammed people for constantly asking about her and TOWIE hunk Mark’s future plans, saying it’s “no one’s business”.

She told The Sun, “It’s horrible, it’s like, ‘you’re 32, are you not planning to have a baby yet?’ People don’t know if we’re trying.

“They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that.”