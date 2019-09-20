Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been married for four and a half years and the couple are facing serious pressure to start a family.

It’s been the question on everyone’s lips since they tied the knot but Michelle, 32, has confirmed she and Mark won’t be having kids just yet – despite her mum piling the pressure on.

The Our Girl actress told Jonathan Ross: ‘Not yet. Everyone always asks that question! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not getting any younger.

‘My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future.’

Michelle’s comments come months after she slammed people for constantly asking, saying it’s ‘no one’s business’.

She told The Sun: ‘It’s horrible, it’s like, “you’re 32, are you not planning to have a baby yet?” People don’t know if we’re trying.

‘They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that.’

The couple haven’t exactly had the most straight-forward marriage set-up as their work schedules have meant they’ve spent much of their time apart – with Michelle filming Our Girl in South Africa and Mark presenting Extra in LA.

So was the time apart tough?

‘We were apart for about 4 months. It was really tough,’ she explained. ‘People said how did you deal with it and stuff. Thank god for FaceTime and things like that. You’re on a countdown the whole time to just get home.

‘I had six months off when I went home, so I went to America.’

Having spent so much time apart, Michelle said living together again was an ‘adjustment’.

‘You get so used to living on your own and doing your own thing. Little things… you like your house a certain way and he’d come in and he’d leave his underpants on the floor,’ she admitted.

‘I’m not a cleaner, I’m not going to move them, they’ll be there for five days and I don’t care, I’m not moving them.’

You tell him, Mich!