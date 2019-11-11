Michelle Keegan looks gorgeous as she grabs fast food treat but fans hate what she ordered

Caitlin Elliott

Looks like even Keegs is a sucker for a trip to the drive through 🍟

Michelle Keegan’s fans can’t get over just how gorgeous the telly star looks while picking herself up a take away.

Michelle Keegan

Credit: Getty

The former Coronation Street actress took to Instagram to share a snap shot of herself posing in the back of a car clutching two giant paper bags from burger chain McDonald’s.

She can be seen rocking her shiny brunette locks in a effortless up do and sporting a seriously comfy looking top and trouser co-ord.

Despite her relaxed attire, Michelle still showed off a radiant, bronzed complexion and glowing make-up look.

Wondering what Mich’ go to order is? While lots of McDonald’s fans opt for a portion of chicken nuggets of a deliciously melt-y cheese burger, Michelle’s dinner of choice is more on the fishy side.

Keep what you love close, and your filet-o-fish even closer 😍,’ she wrote beside the photo.

…💭

Hitting the comment section, fans of the Manchester babe sung the praises of her perfect appearance.

How does she look so fit grabbing a McDs 😩🙈,’ one wrote.

How are you even beautiful with a McDonald’s?’ asked another.

Wish I looked like this on my McDonald’s run 😂😍,’ joked a third.

Only person to look this fit with a maccies,’ penned a fourth.

Meanwhile, heaps of others swiftly made sure to express their disgust at Michelle’s meal.

Don’t understand people getting fish at maccys?! 😅 Go to a fish and chip shop! Maccys is for burgers or nuggets! 🙈’ one remarked.

Filet-o-Fish? I didn’t think anyone ate those!’ another chipped in.

A third then added, ‘No ones eats fish from McDonald’s …. come onnnnnnnnn😂,’ and another comment read, ‘Used to rate her until I found out she orders fillet o fish at mcds 😂.’