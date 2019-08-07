Fans defend Michelle Keegan after she was spotted with ‘no ring’ – but it’s not what it seems

👀👀
Just when we thought a selfie of Michelle Keegan couldn’t get any more stunning, it did.
When the actress, who stars in BBC’s Our Girl, shared a snap alongside her cousin, Katie Fearnehough, with her four million Instagram followers she got heads turning.
Simply captioning the post: ‘It’s a family thing ❤️’, the ex-Coronation Street star left fans wondering who the other brunette bombshell was.
One quizzed: ‘Is that your sister?’ Another added: ‘you look so alike’, while others commented: ‘Double trouble xx’ and ‘Seeing double, stunning.’
While most of the comments on the photo of Michelle and Katie – who works for Manchester-based fashion brand Pretty Little Thing – were positive, some fans picked up on one very important detail.
In the snap Michelle, who is married to ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright, cannot be seen wearing her wedding ring.
However, others pointed out why – as she taking a mirror picture, it looks her wedding ring is on the other hand.
One wrote: ‘Yes she is. It’d a mirror image so look at her opposite hand. Her 💍 for all the world to see 🙄.’
Another said: ‘It’s a reflection photo in a mirror. Deffo her left hand……and really, is it such a big deal IF she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring? I don’t always wear mine 🙄’.
Michelle has recently revealed that she’s finished filming series four of Our Girl, sharing an off-set boomerang to announce her return to the UK after three months away in Cape Town.
She wrote: ‘THATS A WRAP on Season 4 of Our Girl!!! 🎬 Thank you so much to the very talented and extremely hard-working cast & crew, the last 3 months have been an absolute pleasure. Thank you to everyone who supports the show, your love is always appreciated… we’ll be back onscreen in 2020!! 📺@bbcone #ourgirl4 #georgielane’
We can’t wait to see Michelle back on our screens next year!
Words by Ari Longson.