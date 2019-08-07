Fans defend Michelle Keegan after she was spotted with ‘no ring’ – but it’s not what it seems

👀👀

Just when we thought a selfie of Michelle Keegan couldn’t get any more stunning, it did.

When the actress, who stars in BBC’s Our Girl, shared a snap alongside her cousin, Katie Fearnehough, with her four million Instagram followers she got heads turning.

Simply captioning the post: ‘It’s a family thing ❤️’, the ex-Coronation Street star left fans wondering who the other brunette bombshell was.

One quizzed: ‘Is that your sister?’ Another added: ‘you look so alike’, while others commented: ‘Double trouble xx’ and ‘Seeing double, stunning.’

While most of the comments on the photo of Michelle and Katie – who works for Manchester-based fashion brand Pretty Little Thing – were positive, some fans picked up on one very important detail.

In the snap Michelle, who is married to ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright, cannot be seen wearing her wedding ring.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

However, others pointed out why – as she taking a mirror picture, it looks her wedding ring is on the other hand.

One wrote: ‘Yes she is. It’d a mirror image so look at her opposite hand. Her 💍 for all the world to see 🙄.’

Another said: ‘It’s a reflection photo in a mirror. Deffo her left hand……and really, is it such a big deal IF she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring? I don’t always wear mine 🙄’.

Michelle has recently revealed that she’s finished filming series four of Our Girl, sharing an off-set boomerang to announce her return to the UK after three months away in Cape Town.

She wrote: ‘THATS A WRAP on Season 4 of Our Girl!!! 🎬 Thank you so much to the very talented and extremely hard-working cast & crew, the last 3 months have been an absolute pleasure. Thank you to everyone who supports the show, your love is always appreciated… we’ll be back onscreen in 2020!! 📺@bbcone #ourgirl4 #georgielane’

We can’t wait to see Michelle back on our screens next year!

Words by Ari Longson.