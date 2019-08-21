Looking good, Keegs!

Attending the screening of her new show, Brassic, Manchester born actress, Michelle Keegan, looked noticeably different as she returned to her northern roots.

Switching her usual elegant glam for black dungarees teamed with chunky white trainers – albeit they were from designer, Alexander McQueen and not Nike air force – Michelle channelled her on screen character and wild child, Erin.

But that wasn’t the only change in the 32-year-olds appearance, with her signature brunette locks sporting a choppy fringe, falling just below her eyes and framing her features perfectly.

The ex-Coronation Street star – who shot to fame playing Tina McIntyre in 2008 – paired the casual chic look with light make up and a glowy tan courtesy of her recent holiday in Ibiza with husband and ex-TOWIE star, Mark Wright.

In snaps posted on Instagram the couple, who married in 2015, looked more loved up than ever.

This follows the pair being reunited and returning to the UK after Mark’s long stint filming in America and Michelle’s in South Africa.

Brassic is a far cry from her role in BBC One’s Our Girl, with Michelle trading in Corporal Georgie Lane’s combat boots for a pair of gold hoops and life as a struggling mum.

The show is a six-part Sky One series, following the lives of best friends Vinnie and Dylan – played by This is England’s Joe Gilgun and Being Human’s Damien Molony – and explores the impact of Bipolar disorder.

Vinnie and Dylan play inseparable best friends in the ‘gritty’ comedy, but all may change when Michelle’s character Erin announces her plans to leave home and start a new life with her and Dylan’s son, Tyler.

Watch Brassic on Thursday 22nd August at 22:00 Sky One.

Words by Ari Longson.