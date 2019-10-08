‘WOW’ Michelle Keegan STUNS fans in sexy all white outfit

Michelle Keegan has stunned fans with a sexy outfit snap.

The former Coronation Street actress, who is known for her stunning looks and trendy outfits, took to her social media with a gorgeous new snap.

The soap star, who is currently playing Erin in Brassic and Georgie Lane in Our Girl, shared a picture with over four million followers of her wearing a sey all-white outfit.

The sleek getup was made up of a high-neck, sleeveless short jumper dress, which features a high slit up the side, and white leather knee-high boots.

Michelle also wore a white pearl beaded bucket bag from Zara over her shoulder, and took the snap in a full-length mirror white her white-backed iPhone in a cream-decorated room.

Flooded in flattering natural daylight, the actress donned gold earrings a high ponytail with her fringe parted to the sides of her face.

‘Strictly NO Spag Bol &🍷 for me,’ joked Michelle in her caption.

And fans went wild.

In just a few hours the post raked up nearly 200,000 likes with a whole load of comments complimenting the former Tina and Bobby actress on her polished look.

‘Wow so super sixties et al,’ wrote one fan, ‘stunning outfit’, while another agreed, ‘Hot and retro all at the same time 🔥❤️’.

‘Wow you look absolutely stunning so incredibly beautiful 😘❤️😍,’ wrote another, while another commented, ‘Actually stop your beautiful 🔥😍’.

Many questioned where the pieces were from as they wanted to try and purchase them themselves.

While others added, ‘Stunning 🔥🖤’, ‘Love this outfit ❤️’, ‘Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️’, ‘Wow 😍😍😍’, ‘Hot hot 🔥 😍’, ‘Amazing 😍👑🖤’, ‘Flawless 💯’ and ‘😱I looooovvvveee this 😍’.

The former soap star is into her fashion and beauty, having recently shared a stunning selfie to reveal one of her major beauty secrets.

Posting a gorgeous picture that showed off her stunning lashes, Michelle revealed that she is a fan of lash lifts.

She captioned her snap, ‘@nouveaulashesuk LVL Lashes = my everyday beauty essential 💁🏽‍♀️ #NouveauLashes #MICHELLEKEEGANxLVL #ad #LVLLashes’.

Fans were thrilled to learn her beauty secret, flooding her post with likes and comments.

Followers complimented and thanked her for her advice, writing, ‘They look amazing’, ‘Wow… so classy’, ‘They look lovely’ and ‘Love this 🔥❤️🔥’.