Love Island stars Montana Brown and Jonny Mitchell have paid tribute to Mike Thalassitis on what would have been his 27th birthday.

Mike, who appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island, took his own life last year after months of battling with depression.

Montana, who was close friends with Mike, wrote on Instagram, “happy birthday angel face, miss you so much and I hope you’re having a party party up there wherever you are. “I wish we all had more time with you. We lost you too early.”

Urging others who are going through a similar thing to get help, she added, “if you’re looking at this feeling suicidal and unhappy, please speak to someone, if you don’t want to speak to someone you know, you can also text @giveusashoutinsta. You are all amazing, you all are worthy of the help and I know you’re so loved.”

While Jonny Mitchell wrote, “Happy Birthday Magic Mike. Miss you big man.”

Their co-star Georgia Harrison wrote, “Happy birthday @mike_thala I think of you all the time, your humour, your caring nature, your generosity, the way you were an absolute gentleman.

“The sort of man that would carry your bags for you, open the door for you, be the first person at the bar offering everyone a drink.

“I miss you so much and I still regret so many moments where I missed the extent of what was going on in your head.”

She added, “I know you’re in a better place and you motivate me in so many ways still. “Thankyou for making me laugh and being by my side when I cried. It’s so hard to talk about your feelings and whats going on in your head, especially for men.

“Please follow @boysgetsadtoostudio who give a percentage of their profits towards mens mental health.

“Life is full of ups and downs and Mike was made to feel like he wasnt good enough and I think thats why the world was so shocked because anyone who knew him knew he was more than enough.

“I love you so much, when u left you broke the hearts of people that hadn’t even met you because you were that amazing. See you in the next life.”