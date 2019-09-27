WOAH 🔥🔥🔥

Miley Cyrus left her followers stunned when she took to Instagram yesterday to share a series of sizzling bikini shots.

Posing on a walk way in the middle of a luxury pool, the 26-year-old turned her back to the camera and flashed her perky bottom in a tiny, black thong bikini.

Reaching into the air with her blonde locks tossed into a messy up do, the pop sensation looked every inch a care free summer goddess.

Captioning the red hot upload, she wrote: ‘Goodbyes are never easy… 🖤 but g2g.’

The deep message comes days after it was reported that Miley had ended her summer fling with Kaitlynn Carter, weeks after it was announced she and her husband Liam Hemsworth had called it quits.

In the midst of the break up, the Wrecking Ball songstress was forced to deny accusations that she had cheated on Liam, insisting in a furious Twitter rant that she had ‘nothing to hide’.

Miley and 30-year-old blogger Kaitlynn were photographed kissing shortly after it was announced that Liam and Miley’s ten year relationship had come to an end.

Now, with the former Disney Channel star allegedly having split with Kaitlynn too, it seems that she is living her best life, frolicking scantily clad in the sunshine and posting fire Insta pics.

Naturally, hordes of Miley’s die hard supporters showered her with compliments in the comment section of the saucy upload.

‘WHAT A BEAUTIFUL VIEW 😻 I’M OBSESSED🔥,’ one gushed, while a second chipped in, swooning: ‘Looking so flawless 😍❤️.’

‘Bout to make this my phone wallpaper,’ wrote a third.