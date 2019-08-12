The Wrecking Ball singer has moved on very quickly

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth only announced they’d split at the weekend, after less than a year of marriage.

But it seems the Wrecking Ball singer has moved on very quickly as she has been spotted snogging Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter – who only broke up last week too.

Miley, 26, married Hunger Games actor Liam in December while Kaitlynn, 30, wed Kylie Jenner‘s half-brother last summer.

But both women don’t seem too hung up on their ex-husbands as pictures acquired by The Sun show them kissing and cuddling on holiday in Lake Como, Italy, over the weeend.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Clearly not caring who saw, they lay on a mattress with their legs intertwined, all over each other, before frolicking in their private pool together.

Miley posted some pictures from her Italian trip with Kaitlynn, with some poignant captions about life being a journey.

Posing in Italian ski resort Cortina d’Ampezz, she wrote, ‘Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable.

MORE: OMG! Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth secretly MARRY over the weekend?

‘The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed.

‘My dad always told me “Nature never hurries but it is always on time”…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own [sic].

She added: ‘Life’s a climb… but the view is great.’

The Hills stars Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner’s rep confirmed they’d split to US Weekly last week.

They said, ‘Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate.

‘They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.’

Kaitlynn then went to Italy to join Miley as the news of her split from Liam broke a few days later.

Miley and Liam’s statement read, ‘Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time.

‘Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.

‘They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.

‘Please respect their process and privacy.’