'What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying'

Miley Cyrus has denied cheating on her husband, Liam Hemsworth, in a furious Twitter rant days after the couple’s shock split was confirmed.

American singing sensation Miley and Australian born actor Liam met on the set of romance movie, The Last Song in 2009.

After almost a decade of on-off romance, the pair married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2018.

Months after finally tying the knot, the pair have split, with 29-year-old Liam filing for their divorce in LA earlier this week.

Now, singing sensation Miley has taken to Twitter to hit back at accusations she cheated on Liam during their time together.

Spilling the explosive, lengthy rant, she penned: ‘I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.’

Admitting her own mistakes and that she had been unfaithful in previous relationships, she continued: ‘I f***ed up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.’

MORE: Miley Cyrus snogs Brody Jenner’s ex-wife just DAYS after split from Liam Hemsworth

Opening up about her loyalty to Liam, she insisted: ‘But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

‘I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.’