Millie is really struggling with her pregnancy

Former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh has opened up about her ‘emotional rollercoaster’ pregnancy, admitting she’s seriously suffering with ‘anxiety’.

The telly star and social media influencer, who gained fame from airing her posh lifestyle on Channel 4, and her fellow MIC cast member hubby, Hugo Taylor, are set to welcome their first child together in May of next year.

But Millie has taken to her online platform to confess that her pregnancy hasn’t been smooth sailing so far.

Posing for a selfie and baring her growing bump, Millie, whose family invented iconic Christmas chocolates, Quality Street, explained, ‘My pregnancy journey so far…… I’m not going to lie it’s been a bit of an emotional roller coaster, bursting into tears for no apparent reason has become a weekly occurrence (sorry Hugo!)’

Getting very honest abou the struggles of life with a bun in the oven, Millie continued, ‘Coupled with nausea, vomiting (not just in the morning – the evening sickness was worse for me) heartburn, breakouts, headaches, mood swings, bloating, insomnia, seriously sensitive boobs, tiredness, cravings, sciatica and a constant metallic taste in my mouth which makes everything taste disgusting!’

Admitting her mental wellbeing has taken a bashing too, the Chelsea girl added, ‘Trying to keep on top of my mental health is prooving a little tricker than usual. I’m still practicing mindfulness and daily meditation (as I normally would) but have had moments of severe anxiety on multiple occasions.’

Going on to share her fears for the future and ask new mums for advice, Millie wrote, ‘I have found over the last few months that I have unexplainable fear which constantly switches from “something is wrong with the baby” to “how I will cope when the baby arrives” and don’t get me started on the “BIRTH”!

‘I’m sure all new mums go through this and I am no different but would be great to hear from any of you who have been through similar things or have any suggestions on how to lessen these worries. Recommendations for good books & podcast always welcome 💗 (photo taken at 13 weeks).’