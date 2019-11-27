Millie Mackintosh shares pregnancy update with adorable bump picture

Millie Mackintosh has shared an adorable pregnancy update with fans.

The former Made in Chelsea star took to her social media to share her excitement at her pregnancy with her fans, after announcing the news just two weeks ago.

Millie, who is married to her former Made in Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor, posted a snap of herself enjoying her time on holiday in Malibu, California.

Surround by a tropical looking background, the mum-to-be wowed in a leopard print swimming costume while at the W hotel in South Beach.

Showing off her growing baby bump, Millie captioned her sweet snap, which shows her beaming proudly at the camera, ‘The start of our adventures together! So excited for what’s ahead #15weeks 🥑🤰🏼💗’.

Fans and friends loved the adorable update, with the post raking up hundreds of comments and nearly 70,000 likes in less than a day.

Close friends Caggie Dunlop and Madeleine Shaw, who became a mum herself back in 2017, commented ‘Omg that bump!!! 😍💛’ and ‘❤️❤️❤️’.

Dad-to-be Hugo also commented with a blue love heart emoji symbol, while nutrition expert Natasha Corrett and singer Pixie Lott wrote, ‘Looking gorgeous 💖’ and ‘Congratulations Millie 😍😍💖💖💗💗 this is wonderful and you looks so beautiful!!’.

Millie announced her pregnancy earlier this month, revealing to HELLO! Magazine that she and Hugo are due to welcome a baby girl in the spring.

“I’m so excited it’s a girl,” Millie told the publication.

“I would’ve been delighted with either, but when I found out we were having a girl, I suddenly realised this is what I really wanted.”

“Hearing her heartbeat for the first time with Hugo by my side was one of the most amazing moments of my life so far,” added the mum-to-be, who is currently 15 weeks pregnant.

“I feel very lucky. I can’t wait to feel that bond and for her to sleep on my chest and breathe in that baby smell.”