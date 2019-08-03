Does this picture prove they're still all loved up?

Love Island runners up Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have silenced split rumours after being pictured together for the first time since leaving the villa.

The pair sparked rumblings of a break up after neither of them posted any snaps to their Instagram stories after the series finished last Monday.

However, the couple have now been spotted filming together at pro boxer Ricky Hatton’s boxing gym in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Snaps shared on Twitter show a casually dressed Molly-Mae and Tommy posing together, while another shot shows her leaning on the ropes as she watches Tommy who is in the ring.

According to body language expert Judy James, the social media influencer doesn’t look too excited to be there.

‘Molly-Mae should be totally impressed and excited by her first visit to the ringside as she’s being treated to the sight of boxing royalty Ricky Hatton in there in the ring with her man,’ Judi told the Mirror Online.

‘As Tommy gets back to the sport he loves, Molly seems to be leaning on the top rope with her hand to her face in a pose that we’d often associate with boredom.’

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Fans of the couple were convinced the pair had already split just days after losing out to Amber and Greg.

One fan tweeted: ‘Been checking tommy and molly mae’s Instagram like every ten minutes to check if they’ve posted anything I’m so confused as to why they haven’t because everyone else has!!!!!!!’

While another shared, ‘Weird af that Tommy and Molly have went pure MIA since leaving the villa.’

A third concerned Love Island fan wrote, ‘Does anyone else find it weird that Molly mae and Tommy are the only ones who haven’t returned to Instagram yet when shes the instagram influencer lol what…’

However, sources close to the couple played down the rumours saying their schedules have been ‘hectic’ since flying back to the UK.

‘Tommy and Molly are very much together and so excited for what’s to come,’ a source told The Sun Online.

‘They absolutely have not split. They are currently have a very hectic schedule and are just adjusting to a routine.’