Molly-Mae Hague’s Instagram post banned by advertising watchdog

Molly-Mae Hague has been warned for breaking Instagram rules.

The former Love Island star has been reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), with the watchdog banning her post from the social media site.

Molly-Mae had a complaint lodged against her claiming that posted a snap wearing an outfit from online retailer Pretty Little Thing without making it clear that it was an advert.

The social media influencer is a brand ambassador for the fashion brand, meaning that anything she posts to do with them is essentially an advert for the line.

Back in September, the reality star posted a photo of her wearing a coat from Pretty Little Thing, writing, ‘A/W, I’m ready🍂’.

Molly-Mae tagged the retailer in the post but didn’t post the snap as a paid partnership or add the hashtag ‘ad’.

Although Pretty Little Thing claimed that the post had been shared organically by Molly-Mae, the ASA claimed that the post was not identifiable as an advert and there ruled that it should not appear in its current form again.

As the star is an ambassador, anything she posts for the company has to be clearly identifiable as an advert to her over three and a half million Instagram followers.

Both Molly-Mae and Pretty Little Thing claimed that the post wasn’t included in the star’s agreement and that she just posted it as part of her interest in the brand.

However, the ASA stood by their ruling, adding that any posts the former Love Island star makes for the brand in the future needs to include a phrase such as ‘#ad’ to make her relationship with the company clear.

Molly-Mae announced her partnership with the brand back in September, writing on Instagram, ‘PRETTYLITTLETHING X MOLLY-MAE IS OFFICIAL!🖤😭

‘I don’t think this will ever sink in for me. My very own collection with @prettylittlething will be exclusively available to PLT’s Instagram followers for the first 24hrs!

‘Make sure you’re following @prettylittlething they are going private at midnight TONIGHT so follow now to be able to shop the collection tomorrrow at 10am! I’m so beyond excited right now😭’.