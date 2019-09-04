‘I couldn’t believe it’ Molly-Mae Hague never saw THIS coming after leaving the villa

Molly-Mae Hague didn’t anticipate THIS happening once Love Island finished.

It’s clearly been a whirlwind month for Molly-Mae Hague, as the 20-year-old recently confessed that life has been ‘crazy’ since the end of Love Island.

As well as ‘pretty much moving in’ with boyfriend Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae’s return to the UK also saw her release a new collection for PrettyLittleThing.

But it wasn’t just the online clothing retailer that wanted to sign up Molly-Mae as a brand ambassador.

The reality star reported that after returning to the UK she found herself in a boardroom full of brands fighting to enlist her.

Speaking on PrettyLittleThing’s Behind Closed Doors podcast, Molly-Mae explained: ‘It was two days after I got home, I had a meeting in a hotel, we got this big boardroom and all these brands came and pitched to me.

‘It was crazy, I couldn’t believe it.

‘I hoped and prayed when I came out that I’d have people wanting to work with me but I never expected the scale of it that it was on.’

Adding that she wanted to ‘relate’ to the brand she would eventually choose to work with, the star continued: ‘I had to pick a brand that I felt I could relate to the most and really get behind.

‘I spoke to the guys at PLT and I think they were expecting me to want to make a range that was quite glamorous and quite girly but that actually isn’t really me.

‘I wanted to create a range that’s very wearable, quite street-styled, clothes people can just chuck on on a day to day basis and don’t really have to think about it.’

Molly-Mae also revealed it wasn’t just 20-year-old Tommy who she grew close to in the villa.

‘Me and Maura [Higgins] got very, very close, so Maura is a good friend of mine and we’ve formed a really god friendship and I’m just so happy to have met her,’ she said, before adding: ‘And Tommy obviously.’

Aww!