Molly-Mae Hague entered the Love Island villa last night, but not everyone was happy about it.

The blonde bombshell’s arrival understandably ruffled some feathers amongst her ‘competitors’ but fuming viewers were quick to call the other girls out for ‘ignoring’ her when she arrived.

‘Why are the girls coming for Molly-Mae and ignoring her when she came in???’ one woman tweeted. ‘What happened to girls supporting girls???’

Others slammed boxer Tommy Fury over the insensitive comments he made about Molly-Mae’s ‘hairy’ arms.

After Tommy commented: ‘You’re very hairy, aren’t you?’ Molly admitted that she thought the blonde hair on her arms was ‘gross’.

But Love Island fans couldn’t believe Tommy’s cheek. ‘Wow how awkward,’ one tweeted. ‘Why would he tell Molly she’s hairy? That’s just not what you say to women.’

‘I can’t believe Tommy made Molly-Mae feel uncomfortable about her body hair,’ another added. ‘No class whatsoever mate.’

‘Sorry but I hate how Tommy made Molly-Mae feel gross about having arm hair,’ a third agreed.

But others were flummoxed by the new arrival claiming that she made a living as a social media influencer while she was on a hot tub date with Tommy.

‘“What do you do?” “So I’m like social media like influencer….Instagram like yeah.” Stop the world it’s finished!’ one viewer tweeted.

‘Social media influencer is not a job,’ declared another.

Luckily for Tommy, his insensitive comments don’t seem to have put her off, as Molly-Mae opted to couple up with him at the end of the episode.

Instead, Callum Macleod became the first contestant to be sent home. But a teaser at the end of last night’s episode revealed that a new boy is all set to claim his spot in the villa…

21-year-old model Danny introduced himself by saying that he doesn’t fall in love easily because he has ‘quite high standards’ and is used to being surrounded by beautiful women.

We can’t wait to see what happens next.