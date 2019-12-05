‘I’m so excited for this I could burst’ Love Island’s Molly Mae Hague makes exciting announcement

Congrats Molly!

Love Island’s Molly Mae Hague has made a very exciting announcement and fans can’t wait.

The reality TV star and vlogger took to Instagram to announce she’s launching a second collection with Pretty Little Thing, this time for all things festive.

Alongside a picture of her modelling one of the outfits, she wrote, ‘My Party edit with PLT will be live as of 10AM tomorrow !!!! I’m so excited for this I could burst…. 🖤 @prettylittlething’.

Fans of the Love Island runner-up were quick to comment on the post to congratulate her, and it’s clear they’re excited.

One said, ‘OMG I can’t wait 😻😻’.

Another wrote, ‘Oh babe I am SO proud of you 😭 congratulations, love supporting you every step of the way 🔥💛’.

A third added, ‘Omg can’t wait to buy it all.’

The star’s fabulous achievement comes just a few days after she hit back at trolls who body shamed her for her post-Love Island weight gain.

She told OK! Magazine: “I was stone and a half lighter a year ago but that’s because I was at the gym twice a day, and was obsessed with my diet – all I was eating was couscous and rice.

“It was probably unhealthy, and I was extremely underweight for my height.

“I was a size four. I might not be as confident in my body as I was before, but I am healthier.”

She also hit back at the critics who doubted her relationship with Tommy Fury, saying, “I never cared about the comments because I knew that we were going to stay together, and naturally show people that we were real.

“Everyone knows that they were wrong to judge us now.”

In a previous interview, the 20-year-old also revealed she wouldn’t be surprised if she’s engaged to Tommy by next year.

“The thing is I wouldn’t be surprised if he did pop the question when we’re in the Maldives over New Year”, she told Mail Online.

“I don’t waste my time, I wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone thinking ‘this is only short term’.

“I wasn’t thinking ‘when’s the sell-by date on this one?’ We’re going to be together forever. I’m looking forward to having a rock on my finger!”