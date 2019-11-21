Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague hits back at body-shaming trolls

Molly-Mae Hague has hit back at internet trolls.

The former Love Island star has been entertaining fans with a stream of holiday snaps of her lavish holiday to Barbados.

Taking to her Instagram page, Molly-Mae, who found love with boxer Tommy Fury on the 2019 series of the hit ITV2 show, has been sharing candid bikini shots with her three and a half million followers.

But it turns out that not everyone who comes across her page is a fan, as critics took to the comments sections of her travel posts to shame the TV star.

‘OMG awful,’ wrote one, followed by another who added, ‘Not a good look’.

‘Nice editing,’ commented another, while one wrote ‘Not the most flattering photo I have seen’.

Another added, ‘I’m sorry but this is one of the most awful pics of molly. 😲’.

But not one to take things lying down, Molly-Mae took matters into her own hands and spoke out about the criticism.

Taking to her Twitter account to hit back at her critics, the social media influencer shared a tweet that a fan had written, defending the star against hurtful comments that had appeared on an article about her.

Alongside a roundup of critical comments about the star, the fan wrote, ‘Just SOME of the comments on a @DailyMailCeleb article about MollyMae on a boat trip

‘Why in this day in age are trolls still aloud to share their awful opinions on platforms like these? Comments should be filtered becoz NO girl should read this about herself’.

And hitting back at the shamers herself, Molly wrote, ‘Hope nothing but good energy and happiness comes to the people that write these things. You clearly all need it❤️’.

Speaking about her body since coming out of the Love Island villa, Molly recently told The Sun, “Since coming out I’ve put on a lot of weight, I really have.

“I can’t put a number on it because I haven’t even had time to weigh myself.

“I just know in myself I’m normally in much better shape.

“I’m really going to make sure in the next few to make sure I focus on myself.”

“You do get carried away at events,’ she added. “You eat a lot of amazing food and through lack of sleep you do put on weight.

“Normally I’m gym-obsessed but I’ve struggled to get there.

“I’m determined to get back on it. Obviously I’m under pressure to make sure I look good, but it’s hard.”