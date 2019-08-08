WHO'S THAT?!

Love Island runner up Molly-Mae Hague looks almost unrecognisable in a photograph taken after having her make up done professionally.

Donning a seriously bold look complete with a bright red lip and dark smoky eyes, the gorgeous influencer looked worlds away from the girl we got to know in the 2019 Love Island villa.

Beneath the image, uploaded by make up artist, Fern Howe-Shepherd, lots of fans wondered why 20-year-old Molly seemed to look so different.

One commented: ‘Who is this ? I’m sure she is not Molly-Mae 🤔,’ while another agreed, penning: ‘Omg same.’

Meanwhile, some Insta users swooned over the mega glam selfie.

One gushed: ‘This is gorgeous!’

And a second chipped in: ‘THIS IS STUNNING!! ❤️’

Molly-Mae and her villa boyfriend, Tommy Fury have been keeping things low key when it comes to social media since leaving Love Island.

It was reported last week that the blonde beauty had been seeking help from the show’s therapy team to help her handle online trolling.

An insider revealed: ‘It’s been really difficult for Molly-Mae since leaving the show.

‘She’s always had a really positive experience online but has been cruelly targeted since going on Love Island.

‘It’s been incredibly upsetting for her and she’s really struggled to understand why it’s happened to her.

‘She decided to take up the offer of therapy to try and get her head around it all and hopefully get back to her old self soon.’

Speaking to The Sun, the source added: ‘All the Islanders are offered it but everyone has been particularly worried about her since the show and have insisted she get some help to cope with it all.

‘She was also advised to take a break from being online, which she has taken on board

‘Out of everyone on the show Molly-Mae has struggled the most, which is both surprising and upsetting considering she was always an influencer.

‘It’s been a worrying situation for everyone.’