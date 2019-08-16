Molly-Mae wasn't a huge fan of her co-stars when she first met them

Love Island superstar Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her first impressions of her fellow female villa stars.

The stunning influencer entered the villa days after the launch of the show, being dropped in as a bombshell, and chose Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard for a romantic date in the hot tub.

Now she has revealed that she found the villa girls to be ‘cold and rude’ when she first arrived.

She told Closer magazine: ‘When I first got to know the girls I would have said all of them, they came across as quite harsh and quite nasty – but I told them that anyway so they know that.’

The 20-year-old blonde beauty is now close with her villa gal pals, confessing her opinion on her co-stars drastically changed.

‘My first impressions changed so incredibly much, I can’t even tell you.’

Molly-Mae recently revealed all about rumours she had been having more psychological help from the ITV2 welfare team than her fellow Love Islanders in order to help her deal with online trolling.

But the jaw-dropping social media sensation has confessed that the speculation isn’t true and that she’s happier than ever.

Speaking to OK! magazine alongside villa beau Tommy Fury, also 20, Molly revealed: ‘I’ve been having the same [post-Love Island] after-care as everyone else.

‘I’ve taken the support that ITV provided and it’s helped. People keep sending messages like “Pray for Molly-Mae, I hope she’s okay,” but I’m literally sat here loving my life. I’m so happy, nothing can burst my bubble; what the public think is irrelevant.’

Discussing the social media backlash she has received since becoming one of the nation’s biggest reality stars, she continued: ‘I knew I was going to get my fair share of hate but I didn’t know it would be to this extent.

To be called fake and all these horrible names like “Money-Mae” when I haven’t actually done anything wrong was a shock. It is hard to hear.

‘I did [read the negative comments] at the start but then I had to stop; I think it’s best not to.

‘Some of the stuff that’s been said about me is pretty vile. There are death threats, which really isn’t nice.’