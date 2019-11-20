Molly-Mae Hague admits that not winning Love Island was ‘strange’

Molly's second place spot surprised her

Love Island mega babe Molly-Mae Hague has confessed that not winning the 2019 series of the dating show was “strange”.

During the influencer’s appearance in the iconic Spanish villa, it seemed very likely that she and her new found bae, Tommy Fury would be crowned the winners of the series.

But she and the boxing pro were pipped to the post by Geordie gal Amber Gill and her hunky Irish beau, Greg O’Shea, leaving the pair in second place.

Despite their victory, Greg and Amber announced that their romance had come to an end, with third place lovers Ovie Soko and India Reynolds publicly terminating their relationship last month.

Meanwhile, Molly and Tommy still seem totes loved up and have even moved into a plush Manchester apartment together.

Now, blonde bombshell Mols has admitted the break ups of her fellow Islanders haven’t taken her by surprise.

“When Tommy and I started, this was the real deal. Everyone in the villa knew that too,” she told new! magazine.

“We didn’t win, which was strange because everyone thought we were going to.

“Other people breaking up around us doesn’t shock me, because that’s what happens when people come out on Love Island.

“You’re in a little bubble and people aren’t as genuine as you think they are, which is ironic because everyone thought I was the non-genuine one.”

Going on to reassure fans of the 2019 Love Island gang that she hasn’t made enemies of the cast, Molly explained that she’s still in contact with Maura Higgins, Amber Gill, Anna Vakili and Amy Hart but isn’t besties with every one.

“I support everyone in what they’re doing. We’re not all the best of friends because you wouldn’t be with a group of 40 random people from different backgrounds.

“It’s not a natural situation to be put in, but there’s no animosity between anyone. I’m friends with every single person who it’s been claimed I have an issue with.”