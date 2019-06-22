The ‘love rivals’ were seen chatting at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Dubai in March.

Love Island stars Molly-Mae and Maura might look like love rivals on the small screen, but according to an insider, it’s a whole other story off-screen.

The pair have been competing for the affections of boxer Tommy Fury on the show after his head was turned by ‘bombshell’ Maura, but viewers have been surprised by how cosy they’ve looked in between the dramas.

Why did Molly-Mae offer Maura her jacket on her first night in the villa? And how did the girls manage to make up so quickly after Tommy recoupled with Molly-Mae?

Could they have met before? According to insiders, the answer is yes: the girls actually met on an influencer trip to Dubai back in March.

A source told The Mirror they’d even seen them ‘all dressed up and having dinner together’ at Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Dubai.

‘They looked like really good mates, not like they had just met each other,’ the source added.

The pair’s Instagram posts appear to lend weight to the claims: both Maura and Molly-Mae posted from the Cove Beach resort and STK Dubai Downtown restaurant between 5th and 8th March this year.

‘I thought it was really bizarre they were pretending they didn’t know each other,’ the source went on. ‘And especially as they were love rivals, but then it all made sense to me.

‘If they knew each other and Maura was sent in to stir up trouble then it makes sense she would try and hurt Molly on TV, as it would all have been agreed.’

However, Molly-Mae said she was in Dubai with Inside Lifestyle, while Maura was travelling with Monster Energy Drink.

And according to a representative for Molly-Mae, there is ‘absolutely no truth’ in the claims. ‘She’s never met Maura before,’ the rep told OK! online. ‘She’s never met Maura before. She’s one hundred percent never been on an influencer trip to Dubai with her before.’

Curiouser and curiouser…