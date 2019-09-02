Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s taken HUGE step in relationship with Tommy Fury

The Love Island couple are wasting no time in taking their romance to the next level...

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury has ‘pretty much moved in’ to her flat in Manchester.

Despite critics branding their relationship as ‘fake’, Molly-Mae and Tommy, both 20, have been going strong since the reaching the finals of this year’s Love Island.

Speaking to the Sun Online, Molly-Mae said of their romance: ‘Everything is going so well, what you saw in the villa of us nothing has changed in the outside, that was a concern for me but it’s actually done from strength to strength.

‘We are even better now we are in the real world, which is mad as I didn’t think we could get any stronger but we have, we are just perfect.’

Revealing her tips for a happy relationship, Molly-Mae continued: ‘We just make time for each other – if we are not together we are on FaceTime.’

She also explained that her and Tommy are looking for a home to buy together as her flat isn’t big enough for the two of them.

‘He has pretty much moved into my flat,’ Molly-Mae said. ‘Now we are looking at getting somewhere together that’s bigger as my flat is great but only really for one person – he’s 6’2”, he takes up the whole place!’

She added: ‘Everything is so good, we’ve made time for each other and we’ve not struggled with it one bit because it’s just how it is and we know we are going to come back together in a couple of days so it’s fine.’

The reality star also opened up about her jealous people have tried to ruin her relationship with boxer Tommy.

‘People like to pick people apart that are doing well or in a good situation,’ Molly-Mae said.

‘Tommy and I’s situation, to some people may have appeared too perfect and when people see something perfect they want to tear it down and break us apart, that’s what they did with us – they saw that we were so strong and they didn’t like it.’