Love Island stunner Molly-Mae Hague has suggested the islanders are heavily influenced by producers whilst in the villa.

The Instagram infleuncer – who is dating hunky Tommy Fury – faced backlash for telling the girls that Anton Danyuk had given his number to the shop assistant, after Tommy asked her to keep it a secret.

It caused an explosive row with Belle Hassan, but Molly wished it hadn’t gone that way.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

‘There were loads of things that I wish weren’t shown, or things that I wish were shown,’ Molly told Closer Magazine. ‘For example, there was one point where Tommy told me a little secret about Anton giving his phone number to a shop assistant and when he told me that one of the producers came up to me and said, “You need to tell Anna about that. You need to make sure you tell Anna that that happened”‘.

And now Molly has said that being told to do certain things had a detrimental effect on the way the public viewed her.

She added: ‘So I told Anna and I know I got a lot of backlash saying I was being unfaithful to Tommy but sometimes you have to do things in there that you don’t necessarily want to do but for the storyline it just makes it work.’

MORE: LOVE ISLAND STAR SIGNS UP TO DANCING ON ICE

Despite leaving the villa with a boyfriend, Molly does have some regrets from her time on the show.

‘I wish a few times that I had stuck up for myself a little bit more and been like, “No, I am not going to do that because that’s not me”. It’s a TV show at the end of the day,’ she explained.

The 19-year-old has found the online criticism difficult since leaving the villa and has even had to hire security guards after receiving death threats.

‘I knew I was going to get my fair share of hate, but I didn’t know it would be to this extent,’ Molly-Mae told OK! Magazine.

We think you’re great, Molly!