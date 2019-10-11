Montana Brown has opened up on a host of sad losses that she has experienced in her life.

In honour of yesterday’s World Mental Health Day the former Love Island star took to Instagram to talk about the people who she has sadly lost throughout her life, including fellow Love Island star Mike Thalassitis, who tragically committed suicide earlier this year.

Alongside a heartbreaking snap of her crying at Mike’s funeral, the reality star wrote, ‘It’s International Mental Health Day and tbh a lot of you probably don’t know this, but I’ve had a lot of loss in my life in a short amount of time. My lovely auntie Rachel, my beautiful uncle Christopher, my grandparents, my amazing friend Harry and obviously Mr Mike Thala.

‘Now this has definitely sculpted the person that I am,’ she continued, ‘and I have tried to make each terrible experience somehow make me into a better person.

‘Now this first picture, I genuinely felt like I had a broken heart, I just couldn’t believe it and I realised that it had only hit me that morning what had happened.

‘I wanted the world to swallow me up and tbh it made me question everything in my life as I just thought life isn’t fair and I blamed myself for what happened. I felt riddled with guilt and despair I just wanted it to be a dream. I stood up to read my eulogy and my heart was palpitating, couldn’t get my words out as I just didn’t understand how people could be so sad enough to take their own life.

‘But then I thought what can I do to prevent other people doing this,’ Montana carried on, ‘and I realised that mental illness isn’t a choice, it’s part of you and it’s really not something people have control of. I genuinely believe Mike wanted a way out, he wanted to help himself he just didn’t know how to because not enough people talk about it.

‘The second picture is me yesterday evening feeling over the moon to be helping people who have been in Mikes situation, where they feel like a burden on their friends and family.

‘Our lovely panellist spoke about their own experience with mental health and also what we can do to help. I felt so truly blessed yesterday to be surrounding by such beautiful souls.

She then went on to urge people to join the discussion about mental health, writing, ‘So what I’m saying is… speak out! because although I don’t know much about depression or suicidal thoughts, what I do know is how much I love all my friends and family and whoever is reading this your friends and family feel the same and would do anything to protect you and save you.

‘So check in on people, ask them how they are and really want to know the answer.

‘There are a lot of people suffering and if we can prevent people from feeling so ashamed to speak out, we can save some lives 💕❣️’.