'Grief is a pain that sucks you in'

Love Island star Montana Brown shared a heart breaking tribute to her late friend, Mike Thalassitis, in the form of a poem, following his suicide earlier this year.

The 26-year-old Love Island star, who met Montana during the 2017 series of the dating show, took his own life in March of this year.

Now, months after the footballer’s death, 24-year-old Montana has penned a devastating poem, detailing her experiences with grief following the loss of her close friend, Mike.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a sneak peek of her work, which is set to appear in full in It’s Not Okay To Feel Blue And Other Lies, a book full of words from inspirational people opening up about mental health.

Captioning the upload, Montana wrote: ‘This is just a snippet of my poem… took me a while to write and the full version will be available in just a couple of days ❣️miss you M 💫.’

The emotional piece reads: ‘Grief is a pain that sucks you in, it’s where their handprint lives within. It makes your body ache inside, that at the beginning you try to hide. I live in faith he still exists, that handsome face I truly miss.

‘I’ll always wonder, rain or snow, how you hid your pain and I wasn’t to know. Through sleepless nights I tried to conceal that what horrid thing happened was actually real.

‘Trying to deal with such a loss showed me kindness and love comes at no cost.’

Of course, hordes of Montana’s 1.3 million followers took to the comment section to share sweet words of support.

‘So beautiful ❤️ and what a lovely thing to do in Mike’s memory,’ one said.

‘This is beautiful ❤️ people really need to be softer to those with mental health problems so we feel we can open up without judgement x this is so lovely Montana 🙂,’ another added.

Sharing their own personal experience, a third chipped in: ‘Thank you for sharing this . My brother in law took his own life 2 months ago, and the grief is like nothing I’ve ever known 💗’